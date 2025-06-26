LOOE’S iconic Old Lifeboat Station and Watchtower has been fully restored and officially reopened, marking the completion of a major heritage-led regeneration project that has brought new life to a cherished landmark.
Cllr Remington said: “Today is East Looe Town Trust day and I just want to add my congratulations to everyone that has helped to make this happen, particularly the trustees.”
Spearheaded by the East Looe Town Trust (ELTT), which was established by Trust Deed in 1890, the restoration was made possible through a £289,000 investment from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Fund, alongside over £100,000 from ELTT’s own funds and additional support from local organisations and charitable partners.
The primary purpose of the Trust is to administer, manage and maintain the property and land specified in the schedule attached to the Trust Deed, for the benefit of the people of Looe. This land and property includes open areas such as the East Looe Beach and Seafront, the Wooldown, as well as buildings, including the Old Guildhall and Gaol, which houses the museum and the “new” (1878) Guildhall.
Brian Gallipeau, vice chairman of ELTT, said: “It’s been a long process, but once we managed to secure the money from the Good Growth Fund, that was really the start. We could actually do the work needed to get the building properly sorted.
“When we started, the Watchtower was in such a poor condition it could not be used for anything – it was just a damp building store. The gallery was also unfit as a commercial space and the whole thing was deteriorating. We conducted a survey confirmed we needed a full restoration to make it viable again.”
Built in 1866 to house Looe’s lifeboat and shelter its crew, the building was always intended as an industrial structure. Brian added: “To use it today, it had to be brought up to scratch – and we’ve done that.”
The Watchtower now serves as a low-carbon office space for ELTT, freeing up their existing Guildhall offices for future community or commercial use. The Boatshed, meanwhile, is home to an exciting new tenant – Penrock Distillery, a local company producing craft rum and operating a rum bar.
In addition to physical restoration, the project will also deliver a new online archive chronicling Looe’s lifeboat history from 1866 to 1930, with materials donated by the Project Ryder charity and Looe Museum. The project will connect generations of Looe families with their maritime roots.
A new circular heritage walk, developed in partnership with the Devon & Cornwall Rail Partnership, will guide visitors through Wooldown’s wartime and conservation sites, linking the seafront with the historic town centre.
Brian concluded: “This is now a multi-use, very flexible building. It’s been here since 1866, and we’re confident it’s good for another 150 years.”
