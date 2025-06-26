The primary purpose of the Trust is to administer, manage and maintain the property and land specified in the schedule attached to the Trust Deed, for the benefit of the people of Looe. This land and property includes open areas such as the East Looe Beach and Seafront, the Wooldown, as well as buildings, including the Old Guildhall and Gaol, which houses the museum and the “new” (1878) Guildhall.