THREATS TO KILL
HARRISON BIGNELL, 20, of Conce, Bugle has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with threatening to kill a woman, threatening another woman with a machete and threatening unlawful violence at Middle Gillies, Conce on 17 June and, at the same location on 14 June, possessing an imitation firearm, namely a BB gun with intent to cause a woman to believe that violence would be used towards her, assaulting the woman he threatened to kill occasioning her actual bodily harm and using or threatening unlawful violence. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 22 July.
ARSON
MARINA WILDISH, 44, of NFA, St Austell who was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of committing arson at 53 College Green, St Austell on 29 November has been given a three-year prison sentence.
MARK FURY, 54, of Fore Street, Boscastle has been given a three-year prison sentence at Truro Crown Court for committing arson at Boscastle on 20 March.
ASSAULT
ALEX OWEN, 35, of Emlyn Fields, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with threatening to kill and suffocating a woman and causing criminal damage at Rosemellon Fisheries in Stenalees between 1 and 4 June and assaulting the woman at Foxhole between the same dates. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 15 July.
LUKE HAWKEN, 42, of Market Street, St Austell had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to court to answer charges of assaulting a man at Poundland in Camborne on 12 December and damaging his glasses and smart watch.
BRANDON WOOD, 25, of Hillside Park, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a man at Bodmin on 22 May 2023. His case is listed for 18 July.
CONNOR WALDEN, 32, of Berrycoombe Vale, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at Carvynick Golf and Country Club in Summercourt on 12 December. He is also charged with damaging a mobile phone worth £1600 belonging to his alleged victim. He will stand trial at Truro Magistrates’ Court on 5 December and was released on conditional bail not to contact witnesses or go to an address in Bodmin.
THEODORE KENNEY, 55, of Penhale Lane, St Cleer has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm at Penhale Lane on 13 June. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 15 July.
AARON STEPHENS, 26, of Belle Vue Road, Saltash has been sent to prison for six weeks after he failed to attend unpaid work as part of a suspended sentence for assaulting three police officers in Saltash in May 2024.
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 34, of Apple Tree Close, Chudleigh Knighton has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning actual bodily harm and strangling her at Callington on 9 September, assaulting her again on 7 November and on 22 February occasioning her actual bodily harm and stalking her between 28 March and 18 June when he breached bail conditions, sent multiple unwanted emails and calls, sent an unwanted bank transfer with messages in the reference, sent multiple Facebook messages and online friend requests, used online games to make unwanted contact, liked a TikTok video and sent an unwanted parcel which amounted to stalking causing his victim serious alarm or distress. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 22 July.
OFFENSIVE WEAPONS
KAMEN PETROV, 30, of Henver Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm (a co2 powered pistol), a dagger and a lock knife with a cutting edge exceeding 7.62cm at Mount Wise car park in Newquay in March 2024 as well as possessing 2.1g of cannabis. He was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
SEXUAL ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER
JOOLS EASTWOOD, 34, of Rialton Heights, Newquay pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a police officer at Newquay Police Station on 26 March. He was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Magistrates said only a custodial sentence could be justified for the ‘truly shocking’ offence. However, the chair of the magistrates said, ‘in your favour you were as shocked as anybody’ and went on to say, ‘you were given every opportunity to engage with probation and the courts but, yesterday, you turned up here to the court intoxicated and were obnoxious - disregard to both the probation service and the court.’ He was ordered to have six months alcohol treatment, has to pay the officer £250 compensation, £85 costs and is required to register with the police for seven years.
SEXUAL OFFENCES
ALAN MUGFORD, 85, of Clearwater View, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to historic charges of gross indecency with a girl aged under 14. His trial will be held on 13 May next year and he was released on conditional bail.
DAVID COLLINS, 77, of Goonwartha Road, Looe pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to cause a 13-year-old child to watch him engaging in a sexual activity for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification; attempting to engage in sexual communication with a girl aged under 16 by asking her to watch him masturbate on camera, asking her about sexual experience and oral sex and possessing six indecent photographs of children. He was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years and has to do 120 hours unpaid work and register with the police for ten years. He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order limiting his use of the internet.
ZACHARY HILLON, 22, of Western Road, Launceston has been made subject to an interim sexual risk order which restricts his contact with female children and his use of the internet. He is also required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act until his case has been dealt with.
LUKE CLEMENTS, 52, of HMP Exeter, pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Bude on 10 March. He is also charged with intimidating a witness in proceedings for an offence by attending her home in order to cause damage, damaging a front door lock and assaulting a man on 12 March. He was remanded in custody with his case listed for 4 July.
STALKING
SARAH HALL, 36, of Lady Beam Court, Kelly Bray pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman involving fear of violence at Callington between 1 January 2024 and 13 April 2025. She sent her victim in excess of 100 messages and voice notes that were threatening and abusive in nature and she also pleaded guilty to damaging her victim’s car on 14 April. She was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 11 July.
HARASSMENT
JAMIE COON, 32, of High Cross, St Austell was given a 21-month custodial sentence when he appeared at Truro Crown Court to be sentenced for harassment by breaching a restraining order when he approached a woman he was prohibited from contacting.
JASON SILVER, 59, of NFA was given a 13-month prison sentence at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment by breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman he was prohibited from contacting between February and April last year and breaking his bail conditions by entering the town of Torpoint.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KAWANIE LEWIS, 37, of West Hill, St Austell was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 14 June not to threaten or contact a person.
GEORGE MACHACLEA, 36, of Lamorna Parc, Callington was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 13 June not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Callington.
WILLIAM MARTIN, 42, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 16 June not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Rilla Mill.
NEIL SMITH, 50, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 15 June not to contact a woman or go to an address in Bude.
DRUG DEALING
KARL DUCKWORTH, 30, of Wheal Eliza Close, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing 228.71 grams of cocaine and 7.7141kg of cannabis in St Austell on 16 May with intent to supply and possessing an offensive weapon, an extendable baton in his bedroom at Wheal Eliza Close. He pleaded not guilty to concealing the proceeds of criminal activity by selling puppies, tobacco and vapes and having in his possession criminal property namely a quantity of cash. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 4 July.
OFFENSIVE MESSAGE
PAUL PENTLAND, 40, of Polperro Holiday Park pleaded guilty to sending a grossly offensive or indecent message at Polperro on 8 December. He was fined £500 and made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman apart from through agreed persons and not to enter an address in Pensilva until 19 June 2027.
CLOSURE ORDER
FLAT 4, 17 BAYTREE HILL, Liskeard was made subject to a three-month closure order on 16 June in respect of SUKHVINDER SHOKUR under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
KEVIN ROWE, 36, of Fore Street, Liskeard changed his plea to guilty on a charge of damaging a window at The Regal Hotel in Camborne on 25 November. He was made subject to a community order which will end on 15 December 2025 and he will have to have drug rehabilitation treatment, pay £206.90 compensation and £200 costs. Two assault charges which he had pleaded not guilty to were dismissed with the prosecution offering no evidence.
OBSTRUCT POLICE
KAWANIE LEWIS, 37, of West Hill, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence in custody after pleading guilty to obstructing a police sergeant in the execution of his duty at St Austell on 13 June, possessing crack cocaine and cannabis and, on 1 October, jointly with Levi Hughes possessing cannabis in St Austell.
THEFT
NATHAN FLOWER, 31, of The Angel Hotel, Helston pleaded guilty to eleven shoplifting offences from shops in St Austell and Par. He was given a ten-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months with the court noting he is a prolific shoplifter committing a further spate of offences within days of release from custody. He was ordered to compensate the shops for their losses
KYLE DELMONICO, 32, of Pendour Park, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty to stealing children’s clothes from TK Maxx in St Austell on 20 May and a rucksack from the store on 24 March. He will be sentenced on 11 July and was released on conditional bail not to enter TK Maxx or remain in any store or commercial premises when asked to leave by a member of staff.
KEVIN ROWE, 36, of Fore Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to stealing five bottles of wine from Morrisons in Hayle on New Year’s Eve. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.
BREACH OF ORDER
JAMES THORNTON, 41, of Trewhiddle Court, St Austell pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order on 13 June by being found in a state of drunkenness in the St Austell Rugby Club car park. He was given a nine-month custodial period with three months imprisonment because of his ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’.
USED PHONE WHILE DRIVING
JOHN KNIGHT, 43, of Montgomery Road, Penwithick has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending. The case was proved in his absence when he failed to turn up for a trial to answer a charge of driving on the A391 at St Austell in June 2023 while using a handheld phone – he had pleaded not guilty to the offence last July. He was fined £450 and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge and £620 costs.
SPEEDING
BENJAMIN SPICE, 39, of Blowinghouse Lane, Bodmin has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending after he pleaded guilty to speeding through Perranworthal in December 2023. He was fined £138 and ordered to pay a £55 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
