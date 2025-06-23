JOOLS EASTWOOD, 34, of Rialton Heights, Newquay pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a police officer at Newquay Police Station on 26 March. He was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Magistrates said only a custodial sentence could be justified for the ‘truly shocking’ offence. However, the chair of the magistrates said, ‘in your favour you were as shocked as anybody’ and went on to say, ‘you were given every opportunity to engage with probation and the courts but, yesterday, you turned up here to the court intoxicated and were obnoxious - disregard to both the probation service and the court.’ He was ordered to have six months alcohol treatment, has to pay the officer £250 compensation, £85 costs and is required to register with the police for seven years.