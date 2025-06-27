The LYNHER resumed crossings at 7.10am on Friday (June 27), marking the end of a reduced schedule and providing much-needed capacity during peak morning traffic.
It was towed back to its home at Torpoint on June 16 after undergoing its mandatory five-yearly refit at A&P Falmouth. Since its return, ferry staff have worked intensively to recommission essential systems, including health and safety infrastructure, fire and evacuation equipment and public seating.
Navigation equipment and emergency warning systems were also thoroughly tested, while new IT servers and tolling support systems were installed to modernise operations.
The ferry also successfully passed Sea Acceptance Trials (SAT) in recent days, a crucial step to ensure all onboard systems were functioning correctly. These trials paved the way for final inspections by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Lloyds Register. Only after these rigorous checks confirmed the vessel's compliance with safety and operational standards was the LYNHER cleared to rejoin the fleet.
“These refits are essential to maximise the life of the ferries and ensure that we continue to provide a safe and reliable service” said interim general manager Andrew Vallance.
“During the period of two ferry operation the staff at the ferry have worked hard to minimise disruption to service, and any defect repairs have been carried out as quickly as possible. I would like to thank drivers and passengers for their patience during this period.”
The return of the LYNHER marks the conclusion of the current five-year maintenance cycle, following the refit of the PLYM in 2023 and the TAMAR earlier this year. Each ferry undergoes comprehensive dry dock servicing once every five years, as part of Tamar Crossings’ rigorous maintenance programme.
The refit of the LYNHER included several major upgrades: a mandatory underwater hull survey to meet regulatory certification requirements, the replacement of aging or obsolete systems such as chainwheel drive couplings and bearings, updates to propulsion motor electronic components, and a complete repaint both above and below the waterline.
The Torpoint Ferry has served as a vital transport link across the River Tamar since 1791 after Reginald Pole Carew and the Earl of Mount Edgcumbe received Parliamentary approval for the first commercial service.
Initially operated by rowing boats and later horse-powered vessels, the first steam-powered chain ferry was introduced in 1831.
The crossing distance is up to 650 metres depending on tide state, and while routine crossings take about six minutes, the ferries can cross in three to four minutes in an emergency.
The Torpoint Ferry system is not only the world’s largest chain ferry operation but also the UK’s busiest inland waterway crossing, transporting up to 8,000 vehicles and 1,500 pedestrians each day. With operations running 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, planned maintenance and vessel rotations are essential to ensure reliability.
