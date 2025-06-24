A CORNISH town is looking to the future with renewed optimism after its council officially re-adopted its business plan for 2025–2027, reaffirming its commitment to growth, community wellbeing and effective local governance.
Originally adopted in March 2024, the Saltash Business Plan was developed in August 2023 and outlines a clear vision for the town's future. With six strategic priorities supported by measurable goals and actions, the plan provides a roadmap for Saltash’s development through to 2027.
Now, the recent re-adoption signals the council’s intention to stay focused and transparent in its mission to build a thriving future for the town.
At the heart of the plan is a strong emphasis on community engagement, local investment and sustainable growth. These principles have already borne fruit, as evidenced by a range of successful initiatives completed in the plan’s first year.
Among the most celebrated improvements are the upgrades to the Honeysuckle and Grassmere Way play parks. Funded with £75,000 from Cornwall Council and an additional £20,000 from the town council, the revamped parks now offer safer and more engaging spaces for children and families. These enhancements are seen not only as physical upgrades but as important investments in community wellbeing and family life.
Transport connectivity has also seen exciting developments. A successful trial at the waterside area led to a new partnership with Plymouth Boat Trips, significantly enhancing local and regional transport options. The move has been welcomed as a boost to tourism and accessibility, making Saltash more connected and attractive as a destination for both visitors and residents.
In a creative step to support mental health and social connection, the town council introduced “Happy Plaques” on benches across the town. These small, but meaningful additions, are designed to encourage kindness, conversation and community spirit, transforming public spaces into places of welcome and inclusivity.
The council’s has said that its commitment to supporting local people is further demonstrated through targeted investments in community services. In just one year, the council allocated over £59,000 for professional youth work, £25,000 towards the Community Chest and Festival Funds, and additional funding to enhance youth networks and play spaces.
As the council moves into the next phase of the Business Plan, the Town Vision sub-committee will continue to monitor progress, making recommendations to ensure that all actions align with the community’s best interests.
Highlighting the achievements, Saltash mayor, Cllr Rachel Bullock, praised the town's recent achievements, setting a positive and confident tone for the years ahead.
"We are incredibly proud of the progress Saltash Town Council has made in the first year of delivering our business plan,” said Cllr Bullock. “From upgrading much-loved play parks and launching innovative transport initiatives, to supporting our youth and promoting community wellbeing, these achievements are the result of strong partnership, clear vision and a deep commitment to our residents.
“As we move into the next phase, the re-adoption of the plan ensures we stay focused, transparent and ambitious in creating a thriving future for Saltash.”
