SALTASH Town Council has given its support to plans for a new artificial cricket wicket at Chapel Field, in a move set to boost grassroots sport in the town.
The proposal, led by Saltash Cricket Club and backed by Sport England and Cornwall Cricket, aims to install the £10,000 all-weather wicket at the club’s ground. Currently, the club has no artificial surface, which limits training and match opportunities, particularly for youth and female players.
Club chairman, Shayn Rencher, said: “The new facility would allow for more regular fixtures, improve training sessions, and support the club’s efforts to grow participation across all ages. It forms part of a wider project submitted to Cornwall Cricket to strengthen the club’s youth and women’s development programmes.”
Final approval is pending from Cornwall Council, but the town council’s recommendation is a major step forward for the project.
