ENTRIES are now open for Saltash’s popular Magnificent 7 road race, taking place on Sunday, July 6.
The challenging seven-mile event, held under UK Athletics rules and part of the Cornish Grand Prix Series, will guide runners through scenic country lanes with stunning views over the Tamar and Lynher estuaries.
The race begins at 11am from Saltash Rugby Club on Moorlands Lane and is open to runners aged 16 and over.
The hilly course has a 400-runner limit, so early entry is advised.
A 1.5 mile Fun Run, open to all ages, will precede the main race at 10.15am. Children under nine must be accompanied by an adult. Entries for the Fun Run are available on the day.
To enter the Mag 7, visit www.tamartrotters.co.uk
