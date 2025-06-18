TWO vital youth organisations have received a significant financial boost after Saltash Town Council awarded them £30,421 each in funding.
The funding was approved for both The Core and Livewire Youth Project organisations at a recent meeting of the council’s Policy and Finance committee.
Town mayor, Cllr Rachel Bullock, informed the meeting that based on their submissions and a knowledge of the work carried out, it is evident that their roles have changed from being youth clubs to having support workers and counsellors in place. Furthermore, assistance is given to children who don’t go to school anymore.
She said: “These organisations need all the help they can get, which is reflected in the amounts they have received.”
Livewire, located on the town’s waterside, is well known for using music, performance and creative arts to engage young people aged between 10 to 21 years old. As well as offering rehearsal space, music tuition and a live performance venue, Livewire also runs support programmes for young people experiencing difficulties with mental health, addiction or social isolation.
The Core, meanwhile, provides young people locally with a wide range of opportunities, activities and vital services. Their aim is to enable children, teenagers and young adults to build positive relationships, strengthen and develop self-esteem confidence, and to empower them to have a positive impact on their community.
They also offer a full youth work programme which includes youth nights and sporting and creative activities. As well as providing a one-to-one advice service with expert youth workers, offering guidance and support in a safe space about everything from mental wellbeing to sexual health.
Following the award of the funds, Cllr Brenda Samuels suggested that when considering precept, the town council should seriously consider enhancing the amount of funding awarded, as the current level of award may be insufficient for future needs.
