THE Tamar Valley Fete has been hailed a resounding success, drawing crowds from across the local community for a fun-filled day of entertainment and talent.

Despite challenging weather leading up to the event, the field buzzed with energy as families, vendors and performers came together to celebrate. Highlights included displays by Kelliwik Golowi, Launceston Tae Kwon-Do and Moondance Studio, as well as performances from the Copper Valley School Choir and live music by the Stone River Band.

The ladies from the Tamar Teasers are all smiles behind the counter (Ann Moore)

Thanks was extended to those selling handmade crafts to volunteers who kept everything running smoothly. Special recognition went to Paul Tarplee and The Rifle Volunteer team, the Tamar Teasers and the dedicated committee members.

However, the day’s true hero was Amy Trapp, praised for her tireless efforts throughout the event.

Tamar Valley Candles was just one of the many stalls that people visiting the fete could visit (Ann Moore)
Members of the Launceston Tae Kwon Do club put on a demonstration at the Tamar Valley fete (Ann Moore)
Hands on experience from Helen's Holistics at the Tamar Valley fete (Ann Moore)
Knitted items for sale at the Tamar Valley fete (Ann Moore)