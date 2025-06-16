THE Tamar Valley Fete has been hailed a resounding success, drawing crowds from across the local community for a fun-filled day of entertainment and talent.
Despite challenging weather leading up to the event, the field buzzed with energy as families, vendors and performers came together to celebrate. Highlights included displays by Kelliwik Golowi, Launceston Tae Kwon-Do and Moondance Studio, as well as performances from the Copper Valley School Choir and live music by the Stone River Band.
Thanks was extended to those selling handmade crafts to volunteers who kept everything running smoothly. Special recognition went to Paul Tarplee and The Rifle Volunteer team, the Tamar Teasers and the dedicated committee members.
However, the day’s true hero was Amy Trapp, praised for her tireless efforts throughout the event.
Comments
