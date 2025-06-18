REUSE shops across the county are supporting the environment by giving items a second chance at life.
A pogo stick, a prosecco party game and a pair of skis, there really is something for everyone at Kernow Reuse.
The saying “one man’s trash in another man’s treasure” couldn’t be more apt for these cheerful turquoise shipping containers.
Run by SUEZ, which is commissioned by Cornwall Council to manage Cornwall’s waste, household items, electricals, musical instruments, tools, sports equipment, furniture and so much more, are saved from the skips and sold on at affordable prices.
At the Launceston shop, which opened in April, customers have been discovering things they never knew they needed.
Sven Olsen visited the centre to recycle some old cardboard. He left with a Frank Sinatra vinyl, a thermos and a set of golf clubs.
“I got a good deal,” he said. “I’m very pleased.”
After dropping off her recycling, Eve Salthouse found a new dish for the thirsty bees in her garden.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” she said. “There’s so much waste and often you see people dumping really good stuff that other people would appreciate. I think it serves both social need and environmental needs as well.”
Jasmin Slade and James Joppe pledged to return after finding a selection of toys for their little ones, and an upcycling project.
“This toy box, we’re going to sand it down and bring it back to life,” Jasmin said. “It was a lovely surprise. The stuff they’ve got in here for the children is fantastic. There’s a range of everything.”
Since opening the first shop in September 2024, the sites have received a huge variety of donations, many of which are brand new and still in the box.
Becky Parry, Cornwall renew manager at SUEZ, said: “I'm really, really proud of what we're creating in Cornwall. Reuse is the best thing for the environment.
“The shops provide the opportunity for us to divert items from the waste stream and for members of the community to buy things at affordable prices.
“The feedback we’ve received from everybody has been really positive and I’d like to thank everyone for their support.”
Councillor Loic Rich, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at Cornwall Council, said: “Protecting the environment is a key priority for the new administration at Cornwall Council. We want to take a common-sense approach to recycling and reusing unwanted items.
“I’m delighted that the Reuse shops have been so well supported and look forward to seeing more opening in the coming months.”
There are Kernow Reuse Shops at Truro, St Austell, Launceston, Falmouth and United Downs HWRCs, with a shop due to open in Bude at the end of June.
Plans are also underway to open shops at St Erth, Bodmin and Connon Bridge near Liskeard, later this year.
