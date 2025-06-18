COUNCIL bosses have decided to scrap the planned sale of Cornwall Airport Newquay.
Cornwall Council’s new cabinet has reviewed the proposal put forward by the previous administration, and decided to cancel the plan in order to “protect vital services and key assets that will play an important role in Cornwall’s future.”
The previous Conservative led administration had controversially entered into an exclusivity period with American financial company Adynaton Asset Management LLP for the future operation and management of Cornwall Airport Newquay.
If the deal was signed off it would have seen the asset management company taking a large slice of the airport estate, which includes Aerohub Business Park, the Spaceport, Kernow Solar Park and 200 acres of land. The company would also oversee the running of the Cornwall Airport Newquay.
Councillor Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council, said: “We’ve listened to the views of our residents and taken action to put Cornwall first. Reversing these decisions protects our airport for the benefit of our communities, our economy, and our future. This is about common sense, getting back to basics and making sure our public assets work for the people of Cornwall.”
Councillor Adam Paynter, Deputy Leader of Cornwall Council, added: “With the airport, there was no guarantee that privatisation would deliver long-term benefits for travellers or local businesses.”
Councillor Tim Dwelly, the portfolio holder for resources, said: “Our airport is vital for keeping Cornwall connected, supporting tourism, and creating jobs. These assets belong to the people of Cornwall, and we have a duty to protect them.
“Passing control of them to outside organisations would have risked losing local oversight and public trust. We’re now focused on finding the best way to manage these services, so they stay affordable, sustainable, and accountable to the people they serve.”
Cornwall’s six MPs, councillors and residents condemned the unitary authority over the potential airport deal for its “flaws in the consultation, lack of transparency, and potential poor value for taxpayer money.”
Newquay MP Noah Law, a former financial analyst, previously said: “Nobody said that running a small but economically vital regional airport would be easy, but thinking that American venture capitalists of all people would pay for the privilege of solving the council’s problems is fanciful.
“As with its other botched privatisations, the council needs to take proper responsibility for our assets and do the hard work to improve their operations before lurching to give away hundreds of acres of prime Cornish land on the cheap.”
