COUNCIL chiefs have decided to scrap plans to transfer its car parks to private enforcement firms.
Cornwall Council’s previous Conservative led administration had approved plans to lease 19 council car parks to Corserv Solutions an arm’s length company, to enable an ANPR parking system to be introduced in a bid to save money.
The new Cabinet has reviewed the proposal put forward by the previous administration, and decided to cancel the scheme in order to “protect vital services and key assets that will play an important role in Cornwall’s future.”
Campaign group Sort It Out, Don’t Sell It Off was launched to fight the car park transfer plans following concerns it would result in higher parking fees as well as limit affordable access to beaches, town centres, and essential services. Businesses feared town centres could see a drop in footfall if affordable parking was lost.
Residents were worried the car park transfer would have a detrimental effect on residential areas due to concerns the scheme could see the end of free winter parking.
A protest was held at Watergate following fears the scheme would disproportionately impact the Newquay area as Tregunnel, Belmont, Dane Road and Watergate Bay car parks were earmarked to be transferred.
Other car parks that were due to be transferred included Readmoney at Fowey, Helford in Helston, Castle Street and Pannier Market in Launceston, St Peter’s Hill in Newlyn and Trebarwith Strand near Tintagel as well as Tintagel Visitors Centre.
Car parks at Porthcothan Bay, Commercial Road in Penryn, Kittos Field in Porthleven, Belle Vue (West) in Saltash, Seaton Park in Seaton, Reppers Coombe in St Agnes as well as Park Avenue and Porthmeor in St Ives were also included.
Councillor Leigh Frost, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “We’ve listened to the views of our residents and taken action to put Cornwall first. Reversing these decisions to protect our car parks for the benefit of our communities, our economy, and our future. This is about common sense, getting back to basics and making sure our public assets work for the people of Cornwall.”
Councillor Adam Paynter, deputy leader of Cornwall Council, added: “The backlash on the car park plans was clear.
“Residents feared hidden fee hikes and reduced accountability.”
Councillor Dan Rogerson, portfolio holder for transport, said: “Our car parks are important for helping town centres and local businesses thrive. By keeping them under council control, we can focus on what matters to people - fair prices, good services, and decisions made in the best interest of the residents of Cornwall.”
Newquay mayor Drew Creek said: “One of my very first actions as a Cornwall councillor last month was to call on the leader to call on him and the Cabinet to scrap these ridiculous plans to hand over our vital community assets, five of which belong to us in Newquay so by far the most impacted town in Cornwall.”
Full list of car parks which would have been privatised
Readymoney, Fowey - 55 spaces
Helford - 150 spaces
Castle Street, Launceston - 20 spaces
Pannier Market, Launceston - 36 spaces
St Peter's Hill, Newlyn - 25 spaces
Belmont, Newquay - 93 spaces
Dane Road, Newquay - 140 spaces
Tregunnel, Newquay - 250 spaces
Watergate Bay, near Newquay - 400 spaces
Trebarwith Strand, near Tintagel - 272 spaces
Porthcothan Bay - 174 spaces
Commercial Road, Penryn -37 spaces
Kittos Field, Porthleven - 59 spaces
Belle Vue (West), Belle Vue Road, Saltash - 45 spaces
Seaton Park, Seaton - 85 spaces
Reppers Coombe, St Agnes - 70 spaces
Park Avenue, St Ives - 77 spaces
Porthmeor, St Ives - 33 spaces
Tintagel Visitors Centre, Bossiney Road, Tintagel - 102 spaces
