Newquay Zoo is opening its doors at a special reduced rate for Cornwall residents this weekend.
Local families to enjoy a Locals Wild Weekend on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22.
The zoo, which is part of conservation charity Wild Planet Trust, is home to some of the world’s most beloved species from red pandas and meerkats to sloths and Humboldt penguin chicks. Alongside immersive enclosures and friendly faces, visitors can enjoy talks from the ranger team and discover how the zoo is helping protect endangered animals both in the UK and overseas.
Stephen Kings, the interim CEO of Wild Planet Trust said: “With admission at just £7.50 for adults and £5.00 for children, it’s a rare chance for residents to experience the magic of the zoo at a lower price point – offering an even greater value day out packed with wild encounters. Tickets are limited and online booking is essential.
“The Locals Wild Weekend is about making sure everyone in Cornwall has the opportunity to get up close to wild animals and experience what makes our zoo so special. We’re proud to be part of Cornwall’s tourism economy, but we’re also part of the Cornish community.
“This event is our way of saying thank you and putting on a memorable day out ahead of the summer season. Zoos are more than just attractions, they inspire future generations to care about wildlife and play an important role in modern conservation. By making our zoo more accessible, we’re helping make that connection possible for more local families.”
Locals Wild Weekend tickets are limited and only available to Cornwall residents and must be booked in advance online at www.newquayzoo.org.uk. Proof of address will be required on arrival.
