RICHARD Kramer has been awarded an OBE in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours for his remarkable four decades of service to disabled people across the UK.
The former chief executive of disability charity Sense, Richard led the organisation from 2013 until his retirement in January 2025.
Under his leadership, Sense expanded its support for people with complex needs and championed national campaigns for disability rights and inclusion.
Reacting to the honour, Richard, who lives in Lanreath, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised by His Majesty. This award reflects the dedication of so many incredible colleagues and volunteers I’ve worked with.”
Now serving as a non-executive director at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, Richard continues his commitment to tackling inequalities in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.