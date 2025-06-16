WAITROSE Saltash is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Friday, June 20, marking a quarter-century since the store first opened its doors to the local community.
The branch’s 233-strong team of partners will be commemorating the milestone with a day of festivities and tastings. For 12 of those partners, the celebration holds extra significance as they have been part of the journey since day one.
Team manager Paul Guinan reflected on the transformation of the store and retail landscape over the past 25 years.
“I remember 25 years ago when Waitrose took over the site and it was announced we would become partners in the John Lewis Partnership,” he said. “I thought, ‘who are they?’ as at that time the nearest Waitrose would have been near Bristol!
“Food retail has changed hugely during the last 25 years. Back then, we never would have foreseen online delivery, self-scan checkouts and the likes of Uber Eats to name a few. And that’s not forgetting working here during COVID and the lockdowns; that was a very surreal time in the branch, but the team played an essential role in the community, and I’m still very proud of that.
“One thing that hasn’t changed though is our wanting to always serve our loyal customers as best as possible.”
Having missed out on a 20th anniversary celebration due to lockdowns, the branch is going all out this year. The store will be decorated in green and silver to mark the occasion. From 10am to 4pm, customers can enjoy tastings of seasonal treats including Eton Mess Frappes, Prosecco, and a variety of dips and cakes.
Branch manager Ryan Whittaker praised the dedication of his team: “Many of our partners have been here for decades. They know our customers by name and we’re incredibly proud to have served Saltash for 25 years.
