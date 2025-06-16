New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 39 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 26 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dotty's at Cafe Fleur, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: Stargazy Bar And Grill at Tregoad Caravan And Camping Park, St Martin, Looe, Cornwall; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: Godrevy Cafe at Godrevy Towans, Gwithian, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Parkdean Holidays - St Minver at St Minver House, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Sunset Surf at Sunset Surf Cafe, 10 Gwithian Towans, Gwithian, Hayle; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Keg And Kettle at Trago Mills, Two Waters Foot, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Newquay Holiday Parks at Newquay Holiday Parks Ltd, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Adventure Play at 3b The Wilson Building, Wilson Way, Pool, Redruth; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Hideaway at Lyndhurst, Tresamble Hill, Pelean Cross, Ponsanooth; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Narla at 19 Fore Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Appleton Tea Room at 51 Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: Harrys Bodega at 25 Penpol Terrace, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: Holy Mackerel Cafe at The Chapel, Helford, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: The Old Lifeboat House at Old Lifeboat House, Wharf Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: Brewhouse Cafe at The Brewhouse, Trewidden Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Brewtique Coffee And Cake at Unit 1, Callington Shopping Arcade, New Road, Callington; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Koffiji Cornwall Ltd at 12 Tidemill House, Discovery Quay, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Porthgwarra Cafe at Porthgwarra Shop, Porthgwarra, St Levan, Penzance; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Slim Chickens at Perransands Holiday Park, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: St Ives Theatre at Kidz R Us, St Ives Theatre, The Stennack, St Ives; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Bank Street Kitchen at 8 Bank Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 29
• Rated 5: Yallah Kiosk at Unit 2, Court Arcade, Wharf Road, St Ives; rated on May 29
• Rated 4: The Bullpen Soft Play Ltd at The Bull Pen Soft Play, Tresillian Barton, Summercourt, Newquay; rated on May 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Crown Inn at Crown Inn, Lanlivery, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Hengar Manor Bar & Restaurant at Hengar Manor Country Park, St Tudy, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: Coryton Arms at St Mellion, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Queens Arms at Botallack, St Just, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on June 6
• Rated 3: Trewellard Arms Hotel at Trewellard Road, Trewellard, Pendeen, Penzance; rated on May 23
Takeaways
Plus eight ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: College Lane Fish Bar at College Lane, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Fit To Bust at Trago Mills, Two Waters Foot, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Katie's Cornish Hot Pots at TR15; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: 2 Guys Pizza at 114 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: The Filthy Focaccia at Filthy Focaccia, Unit A-C03 (K6), The Buttermarket, Station Hill; rated on June 4
• Rated 5: Bens Plaice Millbrook at Bens Plaice, 9 West Street, Millbrook, Torpoint; rated on June 3
• Rated 5: Goat Shack Gwithian at Gwithian Farm Campsite, Churchtown Road, Gwithian, Cornwall; rated on May 28
• Rated 3: Foodie By Tims Place at Foodie By Tim'S Place, 2 Foundry Court, Foundry Street, Wadebridge; rated on May 23