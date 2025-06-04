EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Derelict bungalows to be demolished
PLANNING permission for the proposed demolition of two bungalows and detached garages with a replacement of two detached four bed houses with detached carports on land at Dean Street, Liskeard has been approved by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
Mr Andrew Gardener applied to the local authority to undertake the work at the properties formerly known as Dean Denver.
The application site is located on the western edge of Liskeard town centre. The site contains two bungalows known as Dean Denver and Trebyan which were previously Cornwall Council owned buildings, occupied when Graylands was once a council office.
The site is located east of Westbourne Gardens and south of the grade II listed Graylands, a 19th century suburban villa. The site falls within the Liskeard Conservation Area and is set above Dean Street. It was noted that a number of large trees occupy the site.
The site has been previously subject to a number of pre-applications submitted for a redevelopment of the site (PA22/01640/PREAPP, PA22/01641/PREAPP and PA24/00903/PREAPP).
An application under PA24/02693 for the construction of four dwelling was withdrawn in 2024. The current application is now for the construction of two detached dwellings.
In the response to the planning application, it was noted that the design of the new dwellings were sub-optimal, with the planning officer noting: “In respect of the proposed development, negotiations have been undertaken in order to try and improve the form of development being proposed. It is accepted the plot is awkwardly shaped, highly prominent from Dean Street and constrained by trees, which does present design challenges.
“However, the form of the units as detached dwellings and their differing orientations within the plot are not considered to be especially well thought out or reflective of the general pattern of development.
“The design of the buildings themselves also leaves a bit to be desired, being caught between a pastiche approach and a standard house design. Some local design features are used, such as quoins and porch detailing, but given the form of development pursued there is limited scope for further improvements.
“Nonetheless, it is accepted that the current proposal is likely to be a betterment on the current bungalows which occupy the site. The planted hedge to the front of the site would also provide some screening, alongside the mature trees which are to be retained. It is considered appropriate to remove permitted development rights for the erection of fencing (or other enclosures) as the erection of a close boarded timber fence adjacent to the highway, even if only a metre in height, would be inappropriate on the prominent Dean Street frontage.”
The plans were approved subject to several additional conditions, with the proposals viewable using the reference PA25/00088.
Former church could become house
A CHAPEL on Bodmin Moor could be transformed into a dwelling if plans are approved by Cornwall Council.
Mr Sam Shelley has applied to the local authority seeking permission to turn St Breward Methodist Chapel into a private dwelling.
The venue was rebuilt in the 1950s after a war time bomb hit the church in 1942, and was closed in recent years by the methodist circuit which owned it.
In material advertising the venue for sale, it was described as: “This impressive Methodist Church was originally constructed circa 1903. The property suffered considerable damage from a war time bomb in 1942 and was rebuilt in 1957 funded by a number of local benefactors who are named on a metal plaque in the hallway of the building. This freehold property is constructed of cut stone and granite under a slate tiled roof and is not listed. The large rooms and generous light would make an ideal workspace or potential home given the necessary planning approval.”
The applicant told Cornwall Council: “The client's proposal is for the change of use from a former disused Methodist Chapel into a single dwelling (for themselves). The proposal will not require any changes to the existing external materials of the existing chapel building apart from the additional of 3 No. stainless steel flues.
“The foul drainage will connect into existing main sewer system serving the village of St. Breward. Please see the attached Phosphate Neutrality Assessment Report as prepared by Engineering and Development Solutions Ltd which concluded that the proposed development will be Phosphate neutral - no mitigation will be required
“The stormwater and surface water will continue to discharge into the existing stormwater drainage system. To the North elevation (side), there is access to the existing garage area on the Lower Ground Floor level with off road parking provision for two vehicles. An area for the provision of waste plus recycling storage will be provided on site and located within a compound in the form of bins for both properties.
“The site is located within the centre of St. Breward, which is within a short walking distance of all the amenities that this particular village offers. It has good road links to the A39. The village is also serve with a regular 'First Bus' Monday to Saturday service and the 'St Breward Community Bus' regular service to the nearby towns of Bodmin, Wadebridge, Camelford, etc. plus to the nearest railway station of Bodmin Parkway.”
The plans are being considered by Cornwall Council and are available to view under reference PA25/03781.
