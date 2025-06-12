ADVERTISEMENT consent for the installation of signage outside of a former bank in a conservation zone in Bodmin has been granted approval by Cornwall Council.
The approval comes despite the pleas of Bodmin Town Council to refer the scheme to the Cornwall Council’s own shopfront design guide team to find a compromise between the existing plans and what it might deem acceptable.
Mr Thomas Sturgess applied to the local authority seeking advertising consent for the installation of: “Installation of: one flat cut three mm pearl gold, satin finish aluminium signs on west elevation, two 1240 x 1585 mm pearl gold internal window vinyl prints on west elevation, two 1485 x 1595 mm pearl gold internal window vinyl prints on west elevation, one 300 x 210 mm pearl gold five millimetre acrylic panel displaying opening times, mounted using stand-off locators on west elevation and one 1035 x 1900 mm digitally printed pearl gold graphics, matt UV laminated cover on south elevation.”.
The application concerns 7 Mount Folly in Bodmin, which despite being a historic building in a conservation area, is not listed and was formerly the home of Barclays Bank prior to its closure.
Bodmin Town Council said in its application response: ““The Bodmin Town Council Planning Committee has reviewed the proposed signage for 7 Mount Folly, Bodmin, PL31 2DE, and has the following recommendations for the applicant to consider before the Council can offer its support.
“While the building is not listed, it is located within a conservation area, which requires sensitive consideration of design and detailing. The Committee notes that Historic England previously requested reduced illumination for a similar proposal at the nearby Merlin Cinema.
“The Committee therefore requests that the applicant: Review the scale, materials, and lighting of all proposed signage against Cornwall Council's Shopfront Design Guide, in consultation with its administrators. Seek formal advice from Historic England ‘referring to the Merlin Cinema precedent ‘to confirm appropriate levels of illumination, colour schemes, and signage positioning. Page 2 of 7 Should these points be addressed, the Committee would be pleased to reconsider the application.”
In an accompanying planning officer’s report, Gemma Old, the case officer responsible for approving the plans stated: “The Town Council have not raised any specific objections but have referred the applicants to Historic England. It is not within Historic England's remit to comment on applications, that are not Listed Buildings and meet certain criteria, under the consultation arrangements.”
The plans were approved subject to a number of conditions related to the consent for advertisements, preventing endangerment of signage, the maintenance of the signage and for the signs not to be illuminated.
