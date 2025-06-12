AN APPEAL for information has been launched after an incident where a man made threats to members of the public.
The incident reportedly happened outside of the Neon Nightclub on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin in the early hours of Sunday, May 25.
Police are seeking witnesses and footage following the incident, which it is reported saw a man being involved in an altercation prior to making threats to harm.
No weapon or injuries were reported after the incident, with officers undertaking enquiries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following an incident in which a man was making threats to members of the public in Bodmin.
“The incident took place outside Neon Nightclub on Castle Canyke Road, Bodmin, between 2am and 2.30am on Sunday May 25.
“It was reported a man became involved in an altercation, before making threats to harm.
“No one was injured and no weapon was seen.
“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.
“The suspect is described as in his early 20s, short, of a slim build, with brown hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and carrying a man bag.”
PC Declan Thomas, who is leading the investigation added: “It is thought there was a group of people in the area at the time who may have seen what happened. We are calling for anyone who may have any information that would help our investigation to get in touch.
“Members of the public may see a heightened police presence as enquiries continue.”
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
