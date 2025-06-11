FRIENDS of a family who are in a ‘difficult position’ have launched a fundraiser to try and help them through it.
With Yaz and Kyle, the parents both self-employed, the demands of trying to earn an income while attending to the needs of their son have been compounded by a significant car repair bill at a time where they need it least.
Their situation has led to a friend of the family Samantha Mansell, launching a fundraiser in a bid to help them.
Mrs Mansell said: “We are reaching out for help for our dear friends, Yaz and Kyle as they are going through an incredibly difficult time as their beloved little boy has been diagnosed with meningitis.
“Their little one has just been let home after a stay in hospital, the recovery isn’t going to be easy. He is still on a very strict medical journey, hourly medication and weekly visits to the hospital coming with worry and challenges.
“The road to recovery can be long and arduous. While their little boy was poorly in hospital, the other one had chickenpox! Yaz and Kyle kept swapping places to be there for their boys. Both are self-employed and not being able to get an income while the kids are unwell.
“Unfortunately, their situation has recently become even more challenging. Their car, which are essential for frequent hospital appointments, treatments, and daily needs, has broken down completely. Everything is getting incredibly difficult and stressful.
“The unexpected, significant cost of car repairs is overwhelming. They are in a very difficult position and truly need our help.”
The fundraiser can be found at www.gofund.me/f3655a2a
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.