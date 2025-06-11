FIRE crews were called to a property fire in Duloe at 4.53pm on Monday after multiple 999 calls reported a blaze.
Fire engines from Liskeard and Callington initially responded with crews requesting additional support on arrival under the 'Make Pumps Four' protocol.
Appliances from Bodmin and Saltash, along with an aerial ladder platform and support pump from Crownhill, were then mobilised.
The fire, which started in an upstairs room of the two-storey property, had spread to the roof. Firefighters tackled the flames using two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one safety jet.
Emergency services worked to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported at this time and investigations are expected to continue.
