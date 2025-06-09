A FUN-filled Dog Show will take place on Saturday, July 5 at 12.30pm at Millennium House, Pensilva, all in aid of the Liskeard Food Hub.
With 20 entertaining classes to enter, there’s something for every pooch and their proud owner.
Entry is just £2 per class, with trophies awarded to all 1st place winners, plus special prizes for Best in Show and Reserve in Show. Ribbons will be awarded up to 3rd place.
There will also be a raffle on the day, with tickets at £1 each, offering a chance to win some great prizes while supporting a vital local cause.
Donations for the raffle are warmly welcomed and can be dropped off at the Liskeard Food Hub on Pike Street in the lead-up to the event.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.