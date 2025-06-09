A FULL day of competitive pilot gig racing will be taking place at Mevagissey on Saturday, June 21.
The Mevagissey Regatta will feature 13 gig clubs from across the South West competing in a series of races for open and women crews across various categories.
“This event isn’t just about racing – it’s about community, tradition and bringing people together through sport,” said Martin Walton, club secretary for Mevagissey Rowing Club.
“We’re proud to welcome so many clubs to our harbour and look forward to a day of tough competition and great camaraderie.”
Gig crews will launch from the harbour and take to the open water, racing hard and fast, while spectators will be lining the quays to cheer them home.
