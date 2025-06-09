LISKEARD Town Council is calling on local residents to step forward and help fill a vacancy in its Central Ward.
If you're passionate about your community and want to make a difference, now is your chance to get involved.
Full details and application form are available from www.liskeard.gov.uk or from the Town Council Offices in West Street.
Completed forms must be submitted by noon on June 10. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for interview on Tuesday, June 18 at 7.30pm.
Current serving councillors for the Central Ward are Tracy Adams, Sylvia Berry, Kerry Cassidy, Nick Craker, Annette Lee, Tony Powell, Lori Reid, Naomi Taylor and Town Mayor, Christina Whitty.
The South Ward is made up of councillors David Braithwaite, Rachel Brooks, Simon Cassidy, Richard Dorling and Jane Pascoe.
