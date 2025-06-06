CHILDREN at Pelynt Primary Academy are set to benefit from a major investment in school infrastructure, as part of a nationwide programme launched by the government.
Backed by the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF), the school in South East Cornwall is included in a regional package delivering £20.6-million to the South West and a share of £470-million nationally for education and healthcare upgrades.
Pelynt Academy, who are part of Bridge Schools, are delighted to have been accepted for a government grant to replace their ageing heating system. The work, which is due to be carried out during the summer holidays, will see the installation of a far more efficient and cost-effective system after a successful application.
Dave Hannah, the Head of Pelynt for just over 12 months, has taken several steps to create an environment for the children that enables them to flourish.
He said: “As a school we are incredibly appreciative of the additional funding from the government, especially as budgets within education continue to be put under pressure. As our number of children on roll continues to grow, these additional financial contributions help us serve our wonderful community.”
The funding marks a turning point after years of underfunding, as Labour’s Plan for Change focuses on fixing public services and giving every child the best start in life.
South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, said: “Parents across South East Cornwall will remember the terror of the RAAC crisis, the fear that children were no longer safe in their own school because of years of Tory neglect.
“I’m delighted we are literally fixing the foundations of our schools so local children are in a safe environment where they can achieve and thrive.
“Spending time in schools across South East Cornwall recently, I've seen first-hand how Labour’s plan for change is delivering, breaking down the barriers to opportunity with free breakfast clubs, cheaper uniform costs and safer schools, setting children up for the best start.”
Pelynt is just one of many schools set to be transformed. With projects starting this summer and continuing through 2026, the programme includes new classrooms, sports halls and outdoor play areas. It forms part of Labour’s £2.1-billion investment in schools this year.
Labour say their investment will deliver energy efficient, warm classrooms with safe outdoor spaces that are not just fit for lessons, but also for the future, creating a welcoming and supportive school environment for generations of children so they can achieve and thrive as they progress through their education.
A further £1.4-billion will back the acceleration of the School Rebuilding Programme this year, with a commitment to kickstart projects at 100 schools this year alone, as Labour seeks to fix the foundations of our school estate.
Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, added: “This investment is about more than just buildings – it’s about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”
