GARDENING columnist Martin Pallett will be offering face-to-face advice when he holds a plant sale at his home in Cornwall on Saturday, June 14.
Martin will be holding the sale in his front garden at 19 Sea Road, Carlyon Bay, St Austell, between 1.30pm and 4pm.
Martin said: “There will be a good range of different kinds of plants for sale, including perennials, grasses and shrubs, all at reasonable prices.
“I will be available and on hand to discuss the plants I am selling and their requirements in the garden. I will be able to show customers some plants in situ, growing in the front garden, to help them get an idea of how to look after them and what they look like.
“Readers of my column will know I grow a range of interesting and unusual plants from various parts of the world – that I grow them in my own garden. A particular favourite is South African Watsonia which I have supplied to the Eden Project, near St Austell.
“I have been selling some of the plants I have propagated for some years now under the name, ‘Bleujyowa – curious plants’.
“We attend the occasional local plant sale but most of our plants are sold at the roadside, by order or from plant sales held in our own front garden. In this way we can often show people the plants we are selling growing in situ in the garden and this can be very helpful.
“Increasingly, many people are deciding that buying plants in this way from growers is a really good way to be acquiring plants for their gardens.
“We try to concentrate on the more unusual and tender plants that we can grow and we pride ourselves on using peat-free compost and recycled containers for our plants.”
