The Exeter based meteorological service says that frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Saturday, June 7 with tens of thousands set to descend on Wadebridge for the final day of the Royal Cornwall Show.
While the Royal Cornwall Showground is not itself within the area of the yellow weather warning, areas that are not in the warning area may still experience thunderstorms on a less severe scale.
In the weather warning, the forecaster said that some areas could see up to 30 to 40 millimetres of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms.
A forecaster for the Met Office said: “Frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Saturday before fading from the west during the mid to late afternoon.
“10-15 mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, whilst some places could see 30-40 mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms. Frequent lightning, hail and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards.
“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning.
“If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
Royal Cornwall Show - weather forecast for Saturday, June 7
The weather forecast for the final day of the Royal Cornwall Show shows a near-certain likelihood of heavy rain showers during the early hours of the morning before becoming a more mixed bag of sunny intervals and heavy showers towards lunchtime. It is set to become clearer during the afternoon.
