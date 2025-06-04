HEALTHWATCH Cornwall has launched a new survey to gather public feedback on GP services across the county, aiming to better understand local experiences and identify areas for improvement.
The GP Access 2025 survey comes in response to a surge in feedback about primary care. So far this year, GP services have been the most discussed topic by residents, making up 29 per cent of all comments submitted to Healthwatch Cornwall.
While nearly half (49 per cent) of the feedback has been positive, 32 per cent has been negative, with many people reporting long waits, difficulty booking appointments or feeling they were not properly listened to.
The short survey asks residents about recent GP experiences, including appointment booking, communication with doctors and staff, access to extended hours services, and the usability of digital systems.
“We want to hear from as many people as possible - whether your experience has been great, frustrating or somewhere in between,” said Healthwatch Cornwall chief executive, Debbie Gilbert.
“Your feedback helps us speak up for patients and influence positive change across GP services in Cornwall. We’re especially keen to hear from people who face extra challenges, such as carers, rural residents, digitally excluded communities and people with long-term health conditions.”
The survey is open until Monday, July 7, and takes just five minutes to complete. All responses will be kept anonymous and will be used to inform decision-makers, including the NHS and local GP practices, to drive improvements in healthcare services across the county.
Healthwatch Cornwall also provide help in finding reliable information and trusted advice, especially when navigating complex care systems. They are part of a network of over 150 local Healthwatch organisations across England, working collectively to shape and improve care on both a local and national level.
To complete the survey, visit: www.healthwatchcornwall.co.uk/gpaccess2025
