This week we’ve got TWO whole thoughts for you.
A Lorra Lorra Laughs
We have come across some old clips from Cilla Black’s ‘Surprise Surprise’ show. Now, it was a bit before the time of our founder who found the clips on YouTube, but this is what we mean.
On the show, there used to be a ‘Cillagram’ segment where people could nominate someone to be sang to/at by Cilla Black – the end product of which would be a music video.
We encourage you to search for ‘Cilla Black you’re the voice’ – it had us laughing like drains.
In the video, a poor man from Essex spent the video looking terrified as Cilla – for want of a better phrase – screeched a really poor cover version of You’re the Voice by John Farnham.
Our particularly favourite part of the video is one where the man glides into shot like Nosferatu.
Honestly, take a look, You won’t regret it.
You're the Voice - Cilla Black
Best of wishes
We’d like to extend our best wishes to Neil Caddy and Saffy, who present their final shows on Hits Radio before it becomes a fully networked national clone, marking the final decimation of FM commercial broadcasting. From Monday, June 9, the only local voices on the FM dial can be found at BBC Radio Cornwall, meaning that Cornwall is back to where it was before Pirate launched in April 1992.
Neil has often been at the helm of local events in Bodmin, compering the Christmas light switch on and other events such as the Bodmin Hospital fundraiser and we know that the organisers have always been grateful for his support.
Our team and Pirate intersected on a few occasions when it came to local broadcasting. At the Royal Cornwall Show 2010, when we were doing a trial broadcast from the show ahead of our launch in January 2011, Pirate were having terrific bother in sending interviews and content to their studios. They were using the then-new 3G technology but it wasn’t working particularly well, not least as the network speed was slow because everyone was using it.
It was NCB Radio to the rescue – our founder knew a few of the Pirate team having done work experience there in 2008 and they came to us to use our internet connection and computer to send the content to the studio – and we were rewarded with a pint after the day was done.
Later on, when we were based in a cupboard at the BCA Rooms, Pirate were once again seeking a connection to the internet and power in the area for a broadcast they were doing from Mount Folly and we were only too happy to oblige again.
When Pirate were having a new studio installed, we were invited to come along and see what we fancied from the equipment that was no longer required. The studio speaker that was among the artifacts we took home as trophies, is still working at least 13 years on from that invitation!
Whatever lies ahead for the pair, we wish them well.
