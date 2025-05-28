However, with mussel numbers declining from Western Europe to the Arctic due to climate change, Environment Agency scientists are exploring new ways to sample water.
Each spring, officers from the Environment Agency collect samples of Atlantic Blue Mussels (Mytilus edulis) from the Camel estuary in Cornwall as part of their routine water quality monitoring. The Camel is one of around twenty sites in a national network.
The mussel flesh is removed from the mussels and then sent to the Environment Agency laboratories where it is analysed for a range of chemical contaminants found in the shellfish.
Mussels are perfect bioindicators of pollution as they are relatively long-lived, filter large amounts of water and absorb a wide range of pollutants in the water, accumulating them in their tissues. This makes them useful in understanding water quality.
But Atlantic Blue Mussels are facing a worrying decline, suspected to be caused by climate change.
In response, Environment Agency scientists are working with the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science to evaluate new innovations which may help us sample water whilst protecting and conserving mussels.
Passive monitoring techniques use thin film membranes to absorb chemicals and pollutants present in the water and, if successful, may replace the need for using mussels.
Paul Elsmere, from the Cornwall Analysis and Reporting Team, said: “Passive monitoring techniques are a promising development which may allow us to move away from mussel sampling.
“Wildlife is a great barometer of environmental health and none more so than the Atlantic Blue Mussel.
“But with these amazing creatures in worrying decline we need to focus on new innovations to measure water quality.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.