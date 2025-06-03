VARIOUS Summer events are taking place at Lanhydrock House, near Bodmin, in the coming months.
There’s plenty to entice visitors out and about this summer with a number of events being held at National Trust sites around Cornwall.
What’s more, every time people experience a National Trust day out, they are helping to care for these special places for future generations.
Here is a guide of what’s coming up this summer at Lanhydrock, booking is not required at all events:
- 25 things to do at Lanhydrock in 2025
Daily, June to September - 10.30am to 4pm.
Grab a bookmark at the Park Cafe, Visitor Reception or Gatehouse and have a go at 25 things to do at Lanhydrock in 2025. There's something for everyone to try in every season. Head to the Park Cafe once you've completed the list to collect a sticker.
- Guided walk
Thursday, June 19 - 11am to 12.30pm.
Come for a guided walk around Lanhydrock's countryside. Accompanied by a member of Lanhydrock's ranger team, this is an opportunity to discover more about the unique landscape at Lanhydrock and how the countryside team care for it.
- Big Butterfly Count
July to August (see website for dates) - 10.30am to 5pm.
Take part in Butterfly Conservation's Big Butterfly Count in Lanhydrock's beautiful formal gardens.
- Summer of Play
July to August (daily from July 24) - 10.30am to 4pm.
Get out and play at Lanhydrock this summer for free.
- Meet the Machines with the Ranger Team
July 29, August 12 and 19 - 11am to 3pm.
Visitors can come along to the parkland to meet Lanhydrock's Ranger Team and some of the machines they use to take care of Lanhydrock's more 900 acres of countryside.
For more information, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/lanhydrock
