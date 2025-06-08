THE Tamar Valley Fete at St Ann’s Chapel returns to the King George V Recreation Ground on Saturday, June 14 from 12pm to 5:30pm.
Set up four years ago, the fete has grown into a much-loved local tradition, welcoming villagers and visitors from surrounding areas. Entry remains just £3 per adult with children attending for free.
This year’s event features over 40 stalls, thanks to strong vendor interest, and a buzzing main arena with performances from Moondance Dance Studio, Launceston Tae-Kwando and Kelliwik Golowi.
The Stone River Band headlines the music, following last year’s crowd-favourite, The Countrymen. New attractions include traditional children’s rides, an inflatable assault course and zorb balls.
Other attractions include children’s art and fancy dress competition, a dog show and raffle with a £250 first prize.
