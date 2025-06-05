A WEEK-long celebration of South East Cornwall’s rich maritime offerings is set to make waves from Monday, June 16 to Sunday, June 22.
Kindly sponsored by Black Dog Marine, On The Water – Looe & Polperro showcases the fantastic range of activities both on and in the water across the region’s stunning coastline, harbours and rivers.
With few places in the UK offering such a diverse array of water-based adventures, SE Cornwall is a haven for water sports enthusiasts and casual explorers alike.
Whether you're craving a leisurely cruise up the Looe River or a thrilling speedboat ride out to the Eddystone Lighthouse, there’s something for everyone. Fishing fans can enjoy everything from quick mackerel trips with the family to full-day reef and shark fishing excursions.
The 2025 programme introduces an exciting new addition: a local dive centre, offering both novice and experienced divers the chance to explore underwater marvels. Water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding will also be available, catering to all ages and skill levels.
Throughout the week, visitors and locals will have the chance to participate in a wide variety of experiences. One-on-one water sport lessons, scenic boat rides along the coast and rivers, and wildlife-spotting tours will allow participants to engage closely with the area’s rich marine and bird life. Highlights include glass-bottom boat tours, visits to Looe Island, as well as introductory SCUBA sessions.
The week concludes with a crowd favourite – the Looe Raft Race – on Sunday, June 22. Organised by the Looe Boat Owner’s Association and Looe RNLI, the race, which will feature both the adults and juniors race, will see homemade rafts compete in a fun-filled contest from the beach, around the Banjo Pier, and up the river.
For full schedules, updates, and booking information, stay tuned to the official event page – www.welcometolooe.com/explore/on-the-water-2025/ and social media channels.
