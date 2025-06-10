FOOTBALL players from across Cornwall took part in a tournament in Newquay to support a men’s mental health charity.
Cornwall 6 a side and WAX Events hosted a summer six a side charity football tournament at Newquay Sports Centre, which raised £1,500 for Man Down.
Twenty-four teams consisting of more than 200 players took part in the various football matches, which at times were played in torrential rain.
Sharps Brewery added an extra layer of excitement by donating £500 to the winning team whilst DJ Gary provided the DJ and compere skills.
Bonnie's Ballers, a spirited group of 16-year-olds, and Morgan Loves Mousehole, contested a nail-biting final as they battled for victory.
Morgan Loves Mousehole emerged victorious claiming both the trophy and prize purse after an intense match.
Mike Gapper from Cornwall 6 a side said: “The football tournament proved to be a phenomenal success, despite horrific weather that refused to dampen spirits.
“The teams brought a mix of skill, determination, and unyielding camaraderie to the challenging conditions that unfolded throughout the day in the persistent downpours.
“DJ Gary’s lively and engaging commentary added a touch of magic to the event.
“WAX ensured that teams and participants were well-cared for, providing top-notch sports facilities, an array of food and drinks and music to make the day enjoyable for everyone.
“We would like to thank all the teams who attended.
“They made it a really special event in difficult weather conditions.”
Jordan Hammond from WAX said: “Despite the weather, Cornwall 6 aside ran an excellent tournament. We were proud to host and to help elevate other aspects of the event for the community. “This is exactly what our sports centre is for, and we hope to be a part of the next one."
Excitement is already brewing for next year’s expanded event. The 2026 Summer Sixes is poised to be bigger and better, planned to span two action-packed days and introduce camping facilities. The organisers aim to attract teams from all over the UK, making it a nationwide event that combines football, camaraderie, charitable giving and “hopefully no rain.”
