Mark Stoddart, secretary of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association said: “On the whole, this has been an incredibly successful Show for all those involved. There were some hoops that needed to be jumped through prior to the Show due to the Blue Tongue and Avian Flu restrictions, which the team here has dealt with extremely well.
“We had a very successful Royal visit and were able to showcase the best of Cornwall through agriculture, food, drink, its charities and organisations to their Royal Highnesses and the wider watching audience.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.