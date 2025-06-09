VISITORS to the Royal Cornwall Show have become unaccustomed to rainy conditions, having been blessed by blazing sun in recent years - however, a bit of ‘drizzle’ can’t stop the Cornish as the show must go on.

Wellington boots and waterproof coats were the order of the day, with even some of the livestock donning weather resistant apparel, as visitors piled in through the gates to celebrate all things agriculture.

There was a strong turn out for the traditional, cattle, sheep, pig and equine classes. A few of the main ring classics, like the RAF Falcons and the Grand Parade on Saturday, were called off but there was still plenty to see around the showground including the flower tent, live music and dance stages and enough local produce to fill a shopping trolley.

There was a jubilant atmosphere on day two, Friday, as The Duke of Cornwall, as Patron of The Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, and The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Patron of The Association of Agricultural Association attended the Royal Cornwall Show.

A long awaited royal visit was just the ticket to draw the crowds out from under their umbrellas to catch a glimpse as the pair toured the showground. They took time to speak to showgoers before partaking in a traditional Cornish cider and pasty - staples of any show visit.

Saturday was more of the same, but the true Cornish spirit shone through as people huddled together under tents and trade stands, hiding from the rain while taking the opportunity to support some local businesses and purchase that all important show souvenir.

This year was Mr Mark Stoddart’s first as CEO. Show president Mr Ed Coode MBE was full of praise, he told us: “The Show has been brilliant. [Mark] is following in some great footsteps and so far he is doing brilliantly.

“It might have been wet this year, but that just means the farmers don’t have an excuse not to attend — it’s not like they can be out making hay!”

Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh presenting the award for Best Team of Five Beef Animals of a Breed to the Tregnether herd of British Simmentals exhibited by David Reeves and Stephanie Hooper from St Columb Major ( Adrian Jasper )

Graham Parker of Tregadillet was all a flutter when his striking yellow Fife won 'Best Canary in Show'. The one year old bird gave us the run around as they hid from the camera, but finally decided to pop their head out and show off that prize winning plumage. Graham said he has 80 canaries at home and it was in the bird tent at the Royal Cornwall Show that he found his passion for bird breeding ( Adrian Jasper )

The Ley family are no strangers to the show and were keeping up their winning streak this year. Shannon Ley is pictured here with her champion Brown Swiss 'Liquorice'. She also received reserve for her Brown Swiss 'Tiramisu'. A pregnant Shannon added: "As you can see I am getting ready to add another to the herd!" ( Adrian Jasper )

Annie Barker, 11, of Roche expertly showing Atirakin Wild Hialeah — otherwise known as 'Berry' — on behalf of James Berry from St Mawgnan. The five-year-old, female, tri-colour, Rough Collie took 'Best in Breed' in an exciting first time at the Royal Cornwall Show for the pair. Annie is home schooled and said her favourite thing had been coming to the show to see lots of people who were passionate about dogs like her - she was also keen to see the Ben Atkinson and RAF parachuting displays in the main ring ( Adrian Jasper )

Striking Shetland Sheep Dog 'Apollo' was a good boy for Katya Robinson, 18, of Saltash. Of his many accolades this year, the three year old dog received 'Best in Breed'. Katya added: "The best part is seeing the dogs having fun!" ( Adrian Jasper )

Nine year old Lily Martin of Callington had to work hard to get her British Alpine goat 'Aurora' in line who was clearly quite a character. Lily said: "We have 18 goats at home. We visited the show last year and I wanted to have a go - and it has been really good, we got a first and I won 'Best Junior Handler'. I'm really pleased." ( Adrian Jasper )

With a striking show name like 'Fire Dancer' it is no wonder Pat Shaw's horse came away with top prize in the Hunter Breeding class. Affectionately known as 'Mouse' – because he was 'enor-mouse' when born - Pat of Looe was beaming with pride as former East Cornwall Pony Club member, Amy Williams, expertly rode Mouse to victory. ( Adrian Jasper )

Taking home another very stylish rosette clad in Cornish tartan this year was Stuart Cornelius of Davidstow. His Scotch Blackface sheep are no strangers to the ring, or the wins. This year they took both Champion Male and Reserve Champion for the Breed. Stuart told us: "I am getting close to 60 years showing here now. it is great to get out and meet friends, that's why we always come. This sheep however is only three months old - I was surprised to win as its very unusual to have a young sheep win these classes, judges tend to favour the more mature. But we presented nicely and got the win." ( Adrian Jasper )

The sun came out for Chris Wotton and engine owner Mike James of Zelah as they were working on the magnificent 'Mendip Star'. Mike, owner of Hewaswater Engineering Ltd, only purchased the engine around six months ago, which had previously been in a shed for 20-plus years. He soon restored it adding: "I was surprised, having been in a shed for so many years it ran like a blooming clock, first time around!" Helping him out on show day was Chris, who was standing in for his young daughter, a steam engine apprentice, who was busy completing her exams on the day. He added: "She is so passionate about it and its great to see - lovely to see the younger generation getting involved." ( Adrian Jasper )

Royal Cornwall Show president Ed Coode was pleased to present the cup to the winning Women's Institute, Downderry and Seaton, represented by their president Ann Dollard. A lot of work had gone into their display, which carried the theme 'Fragile web of nature'. Ann said: "It was a real group effort, there are many different elements. But it was really fun, we run a crafting group and it really started there." ( Adrian Jasper )

A floral family from Delabole, Elaine Reynolds couldn't have been prouder to see her son Dexter following in her footsteps at the Royal Cornwall Show once again when the pair came away with an armful of prizes — including the Phillis Rees trophy for Elaine's first miniature entry. Elaine said: "We were delighted, it is always good to enter the show and great to do so together. It is the highlight of the year and to come away with prizes makes it all the better. Dexter is really coming into his own and he loves arts and crafts so finds the creative classes great fun. it is wonderful to see." ( Adrian Jasper )