A spokesperson said: “What a day it was . The Carnival team would like to say a huge thank you to Robin, Marie, Kirstie, Mike and all the Big Lunch team. Thank you for letting us join you for such a wonderful day.
“Thank you to our very lovely Deputy Mayor, Jules Metcalfe for joining us and presenting the trophies, our judges and Liv Greenaway who took pictures on the day. And thank you to everyone who entered a category, came and supported us, donated and said hi! Our Wadebridge community is pretty special! We’re on the count down to the Carnival now!”
