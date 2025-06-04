As the three day show gets ready to welcome as many as hundreds of thousands of visitors, the royal diary has confirmed which royals will be making an appearance at the 2025 show.
It indicates that there will be a royal visit from Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall in addition to Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh on Friday, June 6.
Both are connected to the Royal Cornwall Show through patronage, with Prince William holding the title of patron of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, which organises the annual show, while the Duchess of Edinburgh holds the titles of patron, Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations and vice president of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association.
This year marks Prince William’s first visit since becoming the Duke of Cornwall, the title he inherited from his father alongside the Duchy of Cornwall when King Charles ascended to the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.
For Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, it is her first visit in eleven years with her last appearance at the event occurring in 2014.
The royals are anticipated to tour showground highlights, which is set to include an exhibition on rural mental health, an issue which has been championed by the royals in recent years.
Prince William will also present the prestigious Duke of Cornwall’s award, which celebrates farm businesses that excel in promoting sustainable approaches to farming, forestry and food production.
The royal visit is a frequent occurrence at the show given the royal family’s connections to the event - with the last visit occurring in 2022, with the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visiting the event.
