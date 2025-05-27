New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Proper Ansome Ltd at Proper Ansome Catering, Unit 3, Scarne Industrial Estate, Launceston; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: Barbican Bistro at Barbican Tea And Coffee Room, The Barbican, Barbican Lane, Penzance; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Bean And Crust at Cockmoyle, Rock Road, Rock, Wadebridge; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Fee's Food at Fees Food, The Pavillion, Rock Road, Rock; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: The Dining Room at The Pavillion, Rock Road, Rock, Wadebridge; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: The Cafe at Church Hall, All Saints Church, Fore Street, Marazion; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: House On The Props at The House On Props, Talland Street, Polperro, Looe; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: The Old Pasty House at Leeward Lounge, Lansallos Street, Polperro, Looe; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: Pebbles Cafe And Crafts at Post Office, East Portholland, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: Pilchards at Port Gaverne, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on May 19
• Rated 5: Callestick Farm Ice Cream at Callestick, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Fat Apples Cafe at The Old Vineyard, Porthallow, St Keverne, Helston; rated on May 1
• Rated 5: Jungle Jacks at Jungle Jacks Ltd, Unit 14, Treloggan Trade Park, Newquay; rated on April 8
• Rated 4: Trevisker's Kitchen at Trevisker Kitchen And Dining, Trevisker Garden Centre, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on May 2
• Rated 4: The T Garden at 9 Fore Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on April 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Three Pilchards at Three Pilchards Inn, Quay Road, Polperro, Looe; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: Port Gaverne at Port Gaverne Hotel, Port Gaverne, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on May 19
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways: