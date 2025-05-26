The Valley Floor is proposed to accommodate the majority of the development, with 72 units consisting of three- and four-bedroom homes, alongside the facilities building. The Hillside would feature 50 units, comprising a mix of three- and four-bedroom homes, arranged across two tiers. The Beachfront, located in the south of the site, is proposed to include 26 units, consisting of one- and two-bedroom homes. These homes are arranged in terraces and stacked two high to form three separate blocks, spread across two tiers.