CORNWALL Council has welcomed a landmark government decision to devolve control of adult skills funding, giving the Council new powers to shape training and education around the needs of residents and businesses.
The deal makes Cornwall is the first local authority in the country outside a mayoral region to receive these powers.
From August 2025, the Department of Education will devolve to Cornwall Council strategic responsibility for the Adult Skills Fund, a £9.6-million annual budget, with an additional £600,000 to support the Free Courses for Jobs programme.
“This is a big win for Cornwall. We are now making more of the decisions that affect our everyday lives right here, in Cornwall, not in London,” said Cllr Leigh Frost, leader of Cornwall Council.
“We now have the power to shape skills and training in a way that works for us; for our local people and local businesses. That means better chances for residents to find good jobs close to home, and real support for local employers who are crying out for skilled workers.
“Whether you’re a young person just starting out, someone thinking of a career change, or a small business owner struggling to hire, this change gives Cornwall the tools to take control of our own future. It’s a clear step towards fairer funding, better jobs, and a stronger voice for Cornwall.”
Lord Hutton, chair of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Economic Forum, said: “This is a significant milestone in Cornwall’s economic development.
“Cornwall having control over its adult skills funding budget is not just about training - it’s about creating the conditions for inclusive growth, long-term prosperity, and a workforce that reflects the ambitions of our region. It enables us to directly link skills investment to the sectors that need it most.”
Professor Emma Hunt, chair of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Workforce and Skills Board, said: “Employers across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly consistently tell us that access to skilled people is one of their biggest challenges.
“This new devolved funding model gives us a unique opportunity to respond locally, invest smartly, and equip people with the right skills to thrive in a rapidly changing economy.”
With this new control, Cornwall Council will ensure that adult education supports the most important local sectors, including construction, health and care, and green industries - areas where strong skills pipelines are vital to future growth and resilience.
For residents, the change means more relevant, flexible, and accessible learning opportunities - particularly for those looking to reskill, upskill, or return to the workforce and will provide businesses with targeted investment in skills aligned with Cornwall’s economic priorities, helping create a stronger connection between training programmes and the job market.
In addition, Cornwall Council is also investing more than £3.7-million in Skills Bootcamps this year. These free, short courses offer fast, practical training in growing industries - and often include a guaranteed job interview at the end. The new system is due to launch in August 2025.