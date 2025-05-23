A BUSINESS pioneering the extraction of lithium – a key resource for electric vehicle batteries - in Cornwall is celebrating another step forward.
Cornish Lithium has announced it has bought specialised technology developed by Australian group Lepidico which gives it the ability to mine, process and then refine battery-grade lithium hydroxide all within its site at Trelavour Downs at St Dennis, near St Austell.
A spokesperson for the business said: “Cornish Lithium’s acquisition follows extensive pilot testing of the technology under licence since 2021. Cornish Lithium now owns sole rights to the intellectual property and associated patents of its lithium extraction process and intends to licence this technology globally under its own brand.
“The new technology, incorporated into the company’s recently-commissioned, state-of-the-art demonstration plant at Trelavour Downs, operates at atmospheric pressure and at moderate temperature, significantly reducing carbon emissions and helping to set a new sustainability standard in the sector.
“The acquisition reinforces the government’s designation of the Trelavour Hard Rock Project as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) and helps secure the UK’s future lithium supply.”
Jeremy Wrathall, founder and executive chairman of Cornish Lithium, said: “The acquisition of this technology enables us to further enhance our processing of lithium in Cornwall but also offers us the opportunity to licence this technology to other lithium deposits around the world.
“We are excited to contribute to the UK’s ambition to become a leader in the supply of critical minerals essential for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage industries. Importantly, this allows us to bring this crucial technology to Cornwall, creating a foundation for innovation, long-term growth and job creation within the region.”
Cornish Lithium chief executive Jamie Airnes said: “We believe that this is a huge step forward for the whole country, allowing us to secure the UK’s future lithium supply.”