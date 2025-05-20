The gardening expert’s dog-friendly design is capturing imaginations at Chelsea, proving that outdoor spaces can be beautiful and practical for pet owners.
In the same spirit, Barratt Homes is helping buyers in Cornwall create gardens that are safe, stylish and tailored to every member of the family – including the four-legged ones.
The housebuilders are highlighting the importance of pet-safe planting in outdoor spaces. Whether it’s a small courtyard or a family-sized garden, the right greenery can make all the difference.
To help residents get started, the housebuilder has shared its top five pet-friendly plants that are perfect for modern gardens: lavender – calming scent, beautiful colour, and safe for cats and dogs; snapdragons – colourful, easy to grow, and non-toxic to pets; camellias – evergreen structure with stunning seasonal blooms; rosemary – Aromatic, culinary, and safe for curious paws; sunflowers – bright, cheerful, and pet-safe for playful gardens.
Andrea Pilgrim, sales director for Barratt Homes, said: “Pets are a huge part of family life which is why we love to share ideas that help homeowners make the most of their outdoor spaces – without compromising on safety for their animals. These simple planting choices can bring colour and life to a garden while keeping things pet-friendly.”
According to data, more than 60 per cent of UK households now own a pet – and for many, that means gardens need to be designed with curious noses in mind.
Andrea added: “Our homes include turfed gardens, with space for planting beds, outdoor seating, and family enjoyment, so it’s only right we help homeowners make the most of them – especially when it comes to creating safe, welcoming spaces for their pets as well as their families.”