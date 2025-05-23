THERE were celebrations galore across Linkinhorne recently for the VE Day 80th anniversary with the whole community pulling together for a variety of events.

On Saturday, May 10, Rilla Mill celebrated with afternoon tea from 2pm to 4.30pm in the village hall, with tasty savoury items and as always the mouth watering variety of cakes.

In addition to this, on an extremely mild fine evening, a large attendance enjoyed music from "Company B" in Parson's Meadow with hot food available. People were seen dancing the night away, with thank to Richard Stephens who captured the fun in photographs.

Chairman, Andrew Davy, wished to thank everyone who had helped in any way and to everyone who attended the events. A day well celebrated in style.

The afternoon tea in Linkinhorne was well attended, with a number of attendees donning period dress
The community came together for some dancing at Parson's Meadow. (Picture: Richard Stephens)
Getting their groove on. (Picture: Richard Stephens)
There was plenty of food and refreshments on offer inbetween dances. (Picture: Richard Stephens)
Dancing went on into the evening with locals enjoying their celebrations. (Picture: Richard Stephens)
