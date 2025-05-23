A YOUNG filmmaker from Dobwalls is making waves in Cornwall’s growing creative scene with her latest short film – a poignant story about grief, life, and unexpected connection, filmed in the scenic village of Polperro.
Holly Janem, 23, is currently working with Screen Cornwall through the BFI Film Academy Plus, a programme designed to support emerging filmmakers aged 21 to 25 as they take their next steps into the film industry. The scheme offers funding, mentorship, and opportunities for young creatives who, like Holly, have studied film and are now looking to build careers in the industry.
“I wrote the script last year,” says Holly. “Then Laura from Screen Cornwall contacted me after I submitted it to one of their workshops. She asked if I’d be happy for them to put it forward for BFI funding – and just before Christmas, we found out we got it.”
The result is a short film about a 17-year-old girl and an older woman who meet in a cemetery and share a quiet but profound conversation.
“It’s about grief and life,” Holly explains. “But I didn’t want it to be overly sad. It’s bittersweet, soft and gentle – not what you’d expect from a film about death.”
The film was shot in April in Polperro and features two actresses: Rebecca Horne, a Falmouth graduate with a shared passion for travel and storytelling, and Janet Amsden, a seasoned performer with experience in both Cornish language work and mainstream television, including EastEnders.
Holly’s journey into film began at 14 and was solidified when she took part in the BFI Academy in Plymouth at 16. After studying film at the University of Gloucestershire and graduating in 2023, she worked on freelance projects with the likes of Stacey Solomon and Universal Music Group before spending time travelling and working in Seattle – an experience that helped inspire the script for her current project.
Now back in Cornwall, she’s discovered a thriving creative community closer to home than she expected. “I used to think everything was in Bristol or London,” she says. “But in the last six months I’ve realised how much is going on down here – with things like the Cornwall Filmmakers Network and Screen Cornwall getting more funding for local projects.”
The film is currently in the editing phase, with picture lock expected in the coming weeks and a full completion date targeted for early July. Holly has brought together a talented crew of young creatives, all aged between 21 and 25, including composers from nearby Liskeard.
Once complete, Holly hopes to hold a friends-and-family screening before sending the film on a festival run.
A passionate advocate for women’s stories and community-driven filmmaking, Holly is already looking ahead. She added: “I love telling stories that bring people together and start conversations. I’d really like to lean into Cornish stories too – that’s something I’ve been talking about with Screen Cornwall. It’s about representing Cornwall in a different way on screen – and that’s exciting.”