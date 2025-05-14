Leonard Austin (Len) Harvey was born the son of an ‘Agricultural Labourer’ on July 11, 1907, and grew up with his four siblings, in a four-roomed tied cottage at Polhilsa, Stoke Climsland, where his father was employed. Len married Florence (Flo) Law in 1928 and their son, Leonard Terence Harvey, was born in the same year.
On December 16th 1930 Len and Flo set sail from Southampton on the S.S. Olympic headed for New York, Len gave his occupation as ‘Boxer’. He had been boxing since the age of 12, and while in America became the first British boxer to appear at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York. In 1935 Len became the only man ever to become British and Empire Champion in three separate weight divisions in the same year.
Another record was set by Len at the White City Stadium in London when a British record of 96,000 spectators saw him become recognised by the British Boxing Board of Control as Light Heavyweight World Champion in 1939. He published two books: ‘Fitness First’ and ‘System of Training’ and starred in the comedy sports film ‘Excuse my Glove’.
Len enlisted in the Royal Air Force during WWII and later owned and ran the ‘Steam Passage’, a public house in North London, where he died on November 28, 1976. His portrait hangs in the National Portrait Gallery with the note that he was ‘one of the leading sportsmen in Britain during the inter-war years’.
By Brian Oldham, Liskeard Museum volunteer and Bard of Gorsedh Kernow
• If anyone is interested in volunteering at Liskeard Museum and learning more about its unique exhibits download the application form on the website liskeardmuseum.com/support-us and once completed, email it to [email protected] or drop it in. Printed copies are available at the museum.