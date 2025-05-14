On December 16th 1930 Len and Flo set sail from Southampton on the S.S. Olympic headed for New York, Len gave his occupation as ‘Boxer’. He had been boxing since the age of 12, and while in America became the first British boxer to appear at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York. In 1935 Len became the only man ever to become British and Empire Champion in three separate weight divisions in the same year.