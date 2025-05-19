The Main Hall was soon full and buzzing with laughter, chatter and an amazing atmosphere, as the official start of the Afternoon Tea approached. First the all clear siren was sounded and then on the big screen came Churchill's speech when he took to the airwaves to announce to the people of Britain that Nazi Germany had surrendered to the Allied forces. The entertainment for the afternoon included The Rockseattes, a local group, leading the sing-a-long to many of the old favourites such as 'There'll always be an England' and Daisy Daisy', a poem read by Sacha Pearce, Keith Smith singing 'My Way' and Steve McClennen singing more war time songs. The audience then raised their voices even louder to sing Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory. The event ended with those who could, standing and a few tears being shed, when the National Anthem was sung while watching the compilation of film cuts put together by Mark Bloor of the Royal Family. The only thing left to do was to cut our VE Day cake made by Nicki Metcalfe.