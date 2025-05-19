Downderry and Seaton
Village hall
The Downderry Air Raid shelter and Naafi, known locally as the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall, hosted several events to commemorate the VE Day 80th Anniversary on May 8. The day started with the raising of the official VE Day flag at 9am. The Village Hall was then transformed back to 1945, with bunting, flags, maps and memorabilia. The mammoth task of making sandwiches etc and cutting the many cakes donated, only stopped at 12 noon to observe the two minute silence.
The Main Hall was soon full and buzzing with laughter, chatter and an amazing atmosphere, as the official start of the Afternoon Tea approached. First the all clear siren was sounded and then on the big screen came Churchill's speech when he took to the airwaves to announce to the people of Britain that Nazi Germany had surrendered to the Allied forces. The entertainment for the afternoon included The Rockseattes, a local group, leading the sing-a-long to many of the old favourites such as 'There'll always be an England' and Daisy Daisy', a poem read by Sacha Pearce, Keith Smith singing 'My Way' and Steve McClennen singing more war time songs. The audience then raised their voices even louder to sing Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory. The event ended with those who could, standing and a few tears being shed, when the National Anthem was sung while watching the compilation of film cuts put together by Mark Bloor of the Royal Family. The only thing left to do was to cut our VE Day cake made by Nicki Metcalfe.
The day ended with an old time favourite, Casablanca, and at 9.30pm the lighting of the 'Lamp Light of Peace' and joining in with the nation, to sing 'I Vow To Thee My Country' while watching Colin Thackery.
The Trustees would like to thank everyone who helped make this such a special and memorable day, one comment being, 'the afternoon tea was the best event I've ever been to in the Village Hall', high praise indeed from some-one who has lived in Downderry for many years.
Saltash
Old Cornwall Society
Universally accepted as the Queen of Crime Mysteries, there are mysteries too in the life of Agatha Christie, the shy and retiring Devon born writer. At the last meeting of their 2024/ 25 season Saltash Old Cornwall Society welcomed Janet Sellick who shared some of her research into that writer's life and work.
She outlined how Agatha Christie, born into a middle class Torquay family, used her experience acquired as a nurse during World War I to build up her knowledge of the various poisons to which her characters were to fall victim. Mrs Sellick illustrated and described many of these poisons.
Her own life was not always happy with her own mysterious disappearance following the breakdown of her first marriage. Yet Agatha Christie was to settle happily and was nowhere happier that in Greenway, her Devon holiday home by the Dart, reading her own work to family and friends.
In his vote of thanks society secretary Martin Lister showed the society's appreciation of Mrs Sellick's enhancing their knowledge of this unique and enigmatically British writer and her works, without giving any spoilers as to 'whodunnit' in any of her mysteries.
Trematon
Women’s Institute
On April 15 Trematon WI held their AGM where officers were re elected, and a new president took over Pauline Newman, with vice president Margaret Temple, secretary Pam Potterton, treasurer/press officer Marcia Alexander and three new committee members Joy Crump (meet and greet), Jane Smith (refreshments) and Angela Webber (MCS representative).
Pauline welcomed members to the 61st anniversary of Trematon WI and members enjoyed a beautiful cake donated by Amanda Smee (outgoing vice president). Amanda was thanked for all her hard work and presented with a beautiful bouquet.
Matters were discussed by Pam and a synopsis of our last year where we made a lot of good memories from the making of beautiful bracelets to Dorset buttons for the Christmas Tree Festival to Salsa Dancing, a wide range of interesting speakers from stag and hen do's to Bessie's Tale in the 16th century, A visit to the Tamar Bridge and Park Crematorium, A physiotherapy talk and several craft and Quiz evenings . A Fantastic Harvest Festival Supper and Christmas Party enjoyed by all. Besides our monthly meeting Ladies that Lunch continued to visit many venues to enjoy a meal and a chat.
Committee members were thanked for their hard work and commitment. Pam (secretary) for all her work keeping up with relevant issues. Marcia (treasurer/press officer) for keeping us fully updated on all financial matters and keeping a close eye on our finances.
Competition winners 2024/25: Heather Kitt and Angela Webber, joint first 20 points; 2, Pam Potterton; 3, Margaret Temple.
Flower competition winners 2024/25: 1, Hilary Greens 25 points; 2, Heather Kitt, Angela Webber; 3, Pam Potterton.
Cups were presented to the winners.
Dobwalls
United Church
Saturday, May 24 — 2pm, cream tea.
Sunday, May 25 — 9.30am, morning service.
Thursday, May 29 — 2pm, Knit & Knatter.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
On Sunday, May 25, there will be a service, locally arranged, at 10am.
St Ive & District
Gardening Club
On Monday, May 12, we visited East Down Farm, Menheniot. The evening was warm and sunny as we drove down the winding lanes through Menheniot. Shortly after leaving the village We turned into the lane and parked up.
When we got out of the cars we were treated to a glorious view of the Cornish countryside, the familiar site of rolling fields, green trees and a pale lie sky as the sun was beginning it’s evening setting. We walked down the long drive way towards the house. We were greeted by David who wait patiently whilst we sorted out the raffle and entry fees.
David explained that the house dated back to the 1840’s. The barn was converted in 1990 and the house has had work since then too.
David told us he had been at the property for 12 years. Th previous owner was a horticulturalist and designed the garden. The garden, behind us, had two tiers when David arrived. He wanted to open the garden up so he started on removing many brambles and undergrowth David found there was, in fact, three tiers! As well as the garden there is also a few acres of land which is home to some sheep, chickens and two Hereford cattle.
After David finished telling us about the garden we were free to have a wonder around. We walked down the steps through the hedge and the three tiers were in view. The first two tiers had a meandering path with slate clippings which were a compliment to the colours of the plants and flowers on either side. Whites, purples, blues and greens were peering out through their neighbours creating a natural mosaic. Turning down towards the third tier a gorgeous huge purple clematis draped down from the archway to the right. To the left a vibrant acer full of soft looking leaves looking like a soft cloud. Beyond the acer a delightful bridge over a small stream and a mini waterfall. Next to the stream a picture perfect scene of green hillside, blue sky and sheep’s with their lambs.
Back over the bridge and under the clematis covered archway were an array of azaleas. A rainbow of colours, full blooms, show casing their funnel shaped flowers enticing to bees and insects.
A delightful garden with a mix of views; a truly relaxing peaceful setting.
Next visit: Monday, June 2, Real Food Garden, Bodmin. Meet at St Ive Park car park to leave at 6.30pm. Free entry to Gardening Club members (£6 for guests). Car share £1. Refreshments available.
St Ive
Village hall
United Service, held at St Ive Village Hall on Sunday, May 25, starting at 10.30am.
Led by Rev Stuart Reed with Holy Communion. All are welcome.
Advance notice: A concert to be given by the Burraton Boys at St Ive Parish Church. On June 28, starting at 7pm. Entry by donation, with a pasty supper.
Liskeard
Flower Club
Members enjoyed a lovely demonstration in May by Karen Smith from the Totnes area who very kindly stepped in at the last minute. Her title was “Village Life” and whilst doing eight arrangements, she talked about her Village Life. Flowers included chrysanthemums, roses, gemini, lilies and many more. All arrangements were raffled at the end of the meeting much to the delight of members. Tea/coffee/biscuits followed the meeting.
Our next Floral meeting will be held on Thursday, the June 12 at 2pm at the Dobwalls Football Club, Lantoom Way, Dobwalls, Liskeard PL14 4FL. Sheila Hadlow-Mount will be showing members how to do an asymmetrical design and then members, if they wish, can do their own design. New and old members are very welcome to attend.
Further details from Brenda Bolton on 07714 684 344.