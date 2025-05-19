OUTGOING Saltash mayor, Cllr Julia Peggs, has hailed the recent refurbishment of the Jubilee Pontoon as “an important step in enhancing the town’s waterside infrastructure.”
However, the works - which have been carried out by Voyager Boatyard - have come at a cost of £109,170.21.
Having been closed on health and safety grounds following damage sustained during Storm Darragh back in December, the pontoon is scheduled to return to its location this week, just in time for the spring Bank Holiday.
Saltash Town Council, which runs the pontoon, resolved that immediate repairs were necessary to ensure the pontoon’s structural integrity, as well as ensure the safety and longevity of the vital community asset.
An insurance settlement offer of £13,913.13 towards storm damage repairs and 50 per cent contribution towards the cost of lifting and reinstating the pontoon was accepted by town councillors.
The reinstatement of the pontoon, which has ten permanent berths, will also ensure the return of the ferry service from the town to the Royal William Yard in Plymouth from May 24.
“The refurbishment of the pontoon marks a significant step in enhancing our town’s waterside infrastructure,” said Cllr Peggs. “It’s a valued asset that serves both residents and visitors - and I’m pleased to see it nearing completion.
“I look forward to the reinstatement of our partnership with Plymouth Boat Trips and to welcoming both returning and new users as the pontoon returns to service.”
Ben Squire, owner of Plymouth Boat Trips, introduced the ferry service last year and highlighted how it had been a successful addition to their network.
“Ferry travel provides an enjoyable and more sustainable way to travel,” he said. “With fantastic local events throughout the summer, including the British Firework Championships, we look forward to welcoming passengers back on board.”