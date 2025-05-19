A RECORD 43 paddle-outs took place across the UK this weekend as members of Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) made a powerful, co-ordinated stand against what they call an ongoing national disgrace – the unchecked discharge of raw sewage into Britain’s coastal waters.
From the Cornish coast to Scottish shores, thousands of protestors took to the water with surfboards and placards, paddling out in defiance of the pollution pouring into the sea.
Three of Cornwall’s beloved beaches – Gyllyngvase, Porthmeor and Seaton – were focal points of the local protest, each becoming a stage for the growing public outcry against South West Water and other providers.
Protesters formed symbolic circles in the surf, shouting “End Sewage Pollution Now” as concerned locals, families, surfers and swimmers stood in solidarity.
Their fury is well-founded. According to the latest figures, South West Water has discharged raw sewage into natural watercourses over 56,000 times so far in 2025, accounting for 9,074 hours of pollution – and that’s just the data that’s been monitored. Many fear the real number is far higher.
Seaton Beach, nestled along the South East Cornish coast, is quickly becoming a national symbol of this crisis. For the third consecutive year, it has recorded the worst levels of sewage pollution of any designated bathing site in the county. Despite this, campaigners say little has changed.
“Seaton Beach has received more sewage pollution than any other bathing site in Cornwall every year for the last three years, and not enough is done to stop this,” said Marcus Kern, a local representative for Surfers Against Sewage. “The water treatment works in Seaton Valley hasn’t even got a monitor fitted to report its pollution – for crying out loud!”
Kern’s frustration is echoed by coastal communities across the UK. Many accuse water companies of prioritising profit over public and environmental health. Despite reporting soaring profits and paying out dividends to shareholders, these companies continue to pour untreated human waste into rivers and seas with what campaigners describe as “impunity.”
Giles Bristow, CEO: "On Saturday, Ocean Activists from all corners of the UK paddled out in force to protect what we love. Campaigners from Belhaven to Brighton, Cornwall to Cambridge, and Portrush to Porthcawl, sent the message loud and clear: we are sick of sewage and will not back down until the sewage scandal ends!
"Across a record 43 paddle-out protests, we shouted louder than ever, and proved that our united community of water-lovers rand activists are not going away. We demand the transformational reform of this utterly broken water industry. Public opinion is crystal clear: we should all be free to swim in the sea and our rivers without fear of getting sick, and the government must act now, to regain our trust. No more tinkering around the edges, now is the time for radical reform."
The Environment Agency and MPs have been criticised for failing to hold polluters to account and calls for urgent reform of water industry regulation are growing louder by the day.