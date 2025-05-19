A SCHEME to strengthen a Victorian railway viaduct in Cornwall has been completed.
The strengthening project has been undertaken to ensure the 152-year-old Ponts Mill viaduct, which carries the Newquay branch line over the River Par near St Blazey, remains safe and reliable long into the future.
As a precaution, while the work has been proceeding, a 10mph speed limit has been in place, adding to journey times.
The speed restriction also meant trains used extra fuel because they had to slow down to travel over the viaduct and then accelerate after crossing.
While Network Rail, which owns, operates and develops Britain's railway infrastructure, has finished this part of its work on the viaduct, it is continuing with other aspects.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Temporary repairs were carried out in March 2024, but now, after extensive work to strengthen the structure, the speed restriction has been removed and trains are travelling at line speed of 30mph.
“During an extended closure of the railway in March, the timber decks of the bridge were removed and replaced with new steel decks, whilst the bridge girders were also strengthened. The rails, sleepers and ballast (track stone) were also replaced, using two 60-tonne cranes to lift material.
“With the bridge now strengthened, trains, including freight from the nearby mineral site, can travel over the viaduct without the need to slow down.
“Work now continues to paint the steel on the viaduct and repair the stone of the three columns and two abutments.”
Network Rail programme manager Dan Parkes said: “This has been a major programme to not only protect the Newquay branch line but to preserve an historic structure.
“We’re grateful to the local community for their patience while we completed the work.”
Network Rail is responsible for a total of around 30,000 bridges, tunnels and viaducts across the country.