CORNWALL Fire and Rescue Service is urging beachgoers to think twice before disposing of used barbecues, following a fire at Millendreath Beach car park on Friday evening.
A crew from Looe Fire Station was called out at 10.14pm after two wheelie bins filled with general waste were found ablaze, believed to have been caused by a disused BBQ that had not fully cooled down.
The service is reminding the public never to place disposable BBQs or hot coals in bins, even if they appear to be out. Instead, allow them to cool completely and dispose of them safely.
A spokesperson said: “Hot coals and embers can remain dangerously hot for hours and easily ignite rubbish. Enjoy the beach, but please do so responsibly. A few extra minutes of care can prevent a serious fire.”
Commercial fire
Meanwhile, fire crews from Bodmin, Callington and Saltash were all dispatched to help tend to a commercial fire near Ian Plaice’s Fish and Chip shop in Liskeard. Firefighters were called to the incident in Higher Lux Street around 12.19pm on Saturday.
The fire was quickly brought under control using two sets of breathing apparatus, one dry powder extinguisher, a hose reel jet and a covering jet.